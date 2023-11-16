Thursday's contest at The Pit has the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-62 victory as our model heavily favors New Mexico.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 80, UT Arlington 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-18.4)

New Mexico (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

UT Arlington Performance Insights

Last year UT Arlington averaged 66.4 points per game (314th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.4 points per contest (123rd-ranked).

The Mavericks were 69th in college basketball with 33.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 175th with 31.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year UT Arlington ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.5 per game.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, the Mavericks were 272nd in the country. They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 54th in college basketball.

The Mavericks were 285th in college basketball with 6.4 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 299th with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

UT Arlington allowed 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.4% (327th-ranked) from downtown.

UT Arlington took 65.5% two-pointers and 34.5% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 73.3% were two-pointers and 26.7% were three-pointers.

