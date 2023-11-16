Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Upshur County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Arp High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.