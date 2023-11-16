Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tenaha High School vs. Dawson ISD Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In 2A - play on Thursday, November 16, Dawson ISD will host Tenaha High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Tenaha vs. Dawson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Athens, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Timpson High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gladewater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cooper High School at Shelbyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bullard, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
