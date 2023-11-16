The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) take on the North Texas Eagles (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

SFA vs. North Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 62.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 60.7 the Ladyjacks gave up to opponents.

When North Texas allowed fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-10.

Last year, the Ladyjacks recorded 75.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up.

SFA went 20-3 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

The Ladyjacks made 37.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (53.7%).

The Eagles shot at a 37.0% clip from the field last season, 13.0 percentage points fewer than the 50.0% shooting opponents of the Ladyjacks averaged.

SFA Schedule