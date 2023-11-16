Springtown High School will host Riverside High School on Thursday, November 16 at 6:00 PM CT.

Riverside vs. Springtown Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Springtown, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Brock High School at Muleshoe High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Angelo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Witchita Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Canutillo High School at Emerson High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Flatonia, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

