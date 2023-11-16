How to Watch the Rice vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) face the Rice Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. Georgia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 60.9 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Owls allowed.
- Georgia Tech went 12-11 last season when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.
- Last year, the 71.7 points per game the Owls averaged were 9.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allowed (62.4).
- Rice went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 70-38
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 69-58
|Teague Center
|11/12/2023
|@ TCU
|L 67-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
