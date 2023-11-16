Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Potter County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tascosa High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Witchata Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
