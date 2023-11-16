The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) will meet the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Aaron Scott: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG St. John's (NY) AVG St. John's (NY) Rank 337th 64.5 Points Scored 77.3 50th 1st 55.8 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 37.2 5th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th 329th 11.0 Assists 15.2 40th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 13.5 320th

