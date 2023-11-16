How to Watch the North Texas vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (2-1) play the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas vs. SFA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 62.6 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 60.7 the Ladyjacks gave up.
- When North Texas allowed fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-10.
- Last year, the Ladyjacks recorded 75.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up.
- SFA had a 20-3 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.
- The Ladyjacks made 37% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (53.7%).
- The Eagles shot at a 37% clip from the field last season, 13 percentage points fewer than the 50% shooting opponents of the Ladyjacks averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 117-42
|UNT Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Grambling
|W 83-60
|UNT Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 74-55
|Reed Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/24/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.