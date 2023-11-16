The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) play the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.

North Texas went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.

The Mean Green's 64.5 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.

North Texas went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mean Green gave up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (53) than on the road (59.8).

Beyond the arc, North Texas drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule