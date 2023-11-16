How to Watch North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) play the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
- North Texas went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.
- The Mean Green's 64.5 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.
- North Texas went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 75.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mean Green gave up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (53) than on the road (59.8).
- Beyond the arc, North Texas drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|W 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
