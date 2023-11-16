Thursday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (2-1) against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Eagles' last game on Sunday ended in a 74-55 loss to Texas A&M.

North Texas vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

North Texas vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 79, SFA 71

North Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles had a -152 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They put up 62.6 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball and gave up 67.5 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball.

North Texas averaged 0.1 more points in AAC action (62.7) than overall (62.6).

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 6.2 more points per game at home (65.6) than away (59.4).

At home, North Texas gave up 64.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed away (69.8).

