Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Newton County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Newton High School at New Boston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Carthage, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Deweyville High School at James Bowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.