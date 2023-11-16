The Houston Cougars (1-0) meet the Towson Tigers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Houston vs. Towson Game Information

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK J'wan Roberts: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 74.9 98th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 57.5 2nd 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 35.9 13th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 105th 14.0 Assists 14.7 62nd 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 9.4 11th

