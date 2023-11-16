Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northland Christian School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Cooper School at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at Westbury Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.