Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Fort Bend County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lumberton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Rosenburg , TX

Rosenburg , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Brenham, TX

Brenham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston