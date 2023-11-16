Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Coppell High School vs. Jesuit College Prep School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 16, Jesuit College Prep School will host Coppell High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coppell vs. Jesuit Prep Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.