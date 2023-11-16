High school football competition in Bexar County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jourdanton, TX

Jourdanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School