Garrison High School will host Beckville High School in 2A - play on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beckville vs. Garrison Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Longview , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Panola County Games This Week

Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

