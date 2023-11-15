Wednesday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) squaring off at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Roadrunners' last game on Friday ended in a 58-55 win over New Mexico State.

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas A&M-CC 56

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners' -81 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, UTSA averaged 68.3 points per game in AAC play, and 64.8 overall.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners averaged 4.1 more points per game at home (67.9) than away (63.8).

At home, UTSA gave up 63.8 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 70.2.

