The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (2-0) and the Rice Owls (1-1) play at Moody Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.

Rice (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 6.6% less often than Texas (18-17-0) last season.

Texas vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 78.0 154.9 67.8 144.4 142.3 Rice 76.9 154.9 76.6 144.4 147.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.0 points per game the Longhorns averaged were just 1.4 more points than the Owls gave up (76.6).

Texas went 6-7 against the spread and 11-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas vs. Rice Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0 Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0

Texas vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Rice 17-1 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 6-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.