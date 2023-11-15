The Rice Owls (1-1) take on the Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Longhorns games.

Rice covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 19 of the Owls' games went over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Bookmakers rate Texas much higher (15th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (228th).

Texas has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

