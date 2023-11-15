Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena sees the Hurricanes as big home favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+220). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's games this season have had over 6 goals nine of 15 times.

In the 13 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 9-4 in those games.

The Flyers have claimed an upset victory in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter, Carolina is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of +220 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.70 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.40 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.20 3.20 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.70 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.40 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.20 3.20 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.