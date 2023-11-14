Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wilbarger County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.