Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Victoria County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Victoria County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Victoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victoria West High School at Incarnate Word Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bloomington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.