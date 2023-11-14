The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley's games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

The Vaqueros' record against the spread last season was 13-14-0.

TCU (15-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% less often than UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0) last year.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 154 68.4 146.6 142.4 UT Rio Grande Valley 78.7 154 78.2 146.6 151.4

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-7 against the spread and 13-7 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 13-14-0 16-11-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU UT Rio Grande Valley 13-4 Home Record 12-6 4-7 Away Record 3-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

