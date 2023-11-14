The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • UT Rio Grande Valley compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vaqueros ranked 142nd.
  • The Vaqueros scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than away (71.3).
  • The Vaqueros conceded fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than away (85.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley sunk fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 110-59 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 South Dakota L 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/20/2023 North American - UTRGV Fieldhouse

