How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- UT Rio Grande Valley compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vaqueros ranked 142nd.
- The Vaqueros scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed.
- UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than away (71.3).
- The Vaqueros conceded fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than away (85.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley sunk fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 110-59
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|L 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/20/2023
|North American
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
