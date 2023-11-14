Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Tom Green County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake View High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
