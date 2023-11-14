The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on TNT.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Spurs vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Spurs 112

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Thunder (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-10.4)

Thunder (-10.4) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Thunder have put together a 7-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark from the Spurs.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (nine out of 10).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-7, while the Thunder are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 15th in the NBA in points scored (113 per game) and worst in points allowed (124.2).

On the boards, San Antonio is 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.9 per game). It is 18th in rebounds allowed (45.1 per game).

With 29.9 assists per game, the Spurs are second-best in the league.

San Antonio commits 15.4 turnovers per game and force 13.2 per game, ranking 24th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

The Spurs make 12.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 14th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

