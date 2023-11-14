The SMU Mustangs (3-0) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Information

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 72.8 149th 323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 210th 31.3 Rebounds 34 54th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.2 299th 136th 13.6 Assists 12.5 221st 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

