Texas A&M vs. SMU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. SMU matchup.
Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-5.5)
|142.5
|-255
|+205
Texas A&M vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Aggies games went over the point total 15 out of 33 times last season.
- SMU went 11-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 19 of the Mustangs' games hit the over.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Texas A&M is 24th-best in the country. It is far below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.
- Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
