How to Watch TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
TCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents hit.
- TCU went 14-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball, the Horned Frogs finished 86th.
- Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were only 2.9 fewer points than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).
- TCU had an 11-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs played better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.