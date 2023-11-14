Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LD Bell High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowlett High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.