Tarleton State vs. Bradley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Bradley Braves (2-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) meet at Carver Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Peoria, Illinois
- Venue: Carver Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Texans Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of Tarleton State's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Texans were 13-15-0 last season.
- Tarleton State (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10.3% less often than Bradley (17-13-0) last season.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|70.7
|142.6
|62.7
|130.6
|134.2
|Tarleton State
|71.9
|142.6
|67.9
|130.6
|136.1
Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends
- The Texans' 71.9 points per game last year were 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves allowed to opponents.
- Tarleton State went 11-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|15-15-0
|Tarleton State
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|Tarleton State
|15-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-5
|Away Record
|2-12
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.6
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
