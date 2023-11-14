Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.8 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Devin Vassell's 20.7 points per game average is 2.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Vassell has averaged 1.7 assists per game this year, 2.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Vassell has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: -105) 1.5 (Over: +186)

Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 7.5 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Chet Holmgren is putting up 15.3 points per game this season, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 7.5.

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

