How to Watch the Spurs vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Spurs score an average of 113 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-2.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs average more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (109.2), and also allow fewer points at home (121.2) than on the road (127.2).
At home the Spurs are averaging 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28).
- At home the Spurs are averaging 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
