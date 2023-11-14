The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Spurs score an average of 113 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-2.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs average more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (109.2), and also allow fewer points at home (121.2) than on the road (127.2).

At home, San Antonio gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 127.2.

At home the Spurs are averaging 31.8 assists per game, 3.8 more than on the road (28).

Spurs Injuries