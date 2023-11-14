The San Antonio Spurs (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson collected 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 boards last season.

Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points last season, plus 6.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan collected 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor.

Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also drained 51% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Josh Giddey recorded 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He drained 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Luguentz Dort averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Spurs 117.5 Points Avg. 113 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.6% Three Point % 34.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.