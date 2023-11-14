Spurs vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup.
Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-9.5)
|237.5
|-375
|+300
Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 114.1 per contest (18th in the league).
- The Spurs' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 124.2 per contest (30th in league).
- The teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 238.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
Spurs and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Thunder
|+8000
|+3000
|-
