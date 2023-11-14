On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Roope Hintz going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Hintz has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 17:17 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:27 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 17:15 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:18 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

