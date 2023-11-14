How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) face the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 66 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.
- Prairie View A&M had a 12-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.
- Last year, the Green Wave averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Panthers gave up (68.2).
- Tulane had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Huston-Tillotson
|W 102-62
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/12/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 85-70
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|North American
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
