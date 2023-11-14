Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Oldham County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boys Ranch High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.