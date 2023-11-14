Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in McLennan County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waco Harmony SI at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
