Lamar vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Montagne Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Lamar vs. UTSA Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Beaumont, Texas
- Venue: Montagne Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lamar Betting Records & Stats
- Lamar compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Lamar sported a 14-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from UTSA.
Lamar vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lamar
|67.9
|137.2
|74.5
|151.1
|141.7
|UTSA
|69.3
|137.2
|76.6
|151.1
|142.7
Additional Lamar Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.9 points per game the Cardinals put up were 8.7 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
- Lamar had a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Lamar vs. UTSA Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lamar
|14-10-0
|10-14-0
|UTSA
|12-15-0
|17-10-0
Lamar vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Lamar
|UTSA
|6-9
|Home Record
|8-10
|2-12
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.0
|63.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
