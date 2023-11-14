The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) hit the court against the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Lamar matchup in this article.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lamar covered 14 times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were 12-9 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UTSA covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Roadrunners games.

