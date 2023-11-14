Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Knox County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munday High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
