Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in King County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guthrie High School at Crowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Crowell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.