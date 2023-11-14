How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.
- Kansas had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked seventh.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks recorded were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
- Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.
- Kentucky put together an 18-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked first.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 74.5 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
- Kentucky went 20-4 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last season, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.
- The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
- At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
