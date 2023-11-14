The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fisher County, Texas today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trent High School at Rotan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Rotan, TX

Rotan, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 14

7:20 PM CT on November 14 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamlin Collegiate High School at Winters High School