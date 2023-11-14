The San Antonio Spurs, Devin Vassell included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Vassell produced 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 118-113 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-106)

Over 18.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-110)

Over 4.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.4 points per game last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder gave up 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the NBA).

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Vassell vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 33 6 6 1 0 1 1 12/27/2022 30 20 3 2 4 0 1 11/30/2022 37 25 7 3 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.