The No. 20 Baylor Bears (3-0) host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Ferrell Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

UMKC (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 11.7% less often than Baylor (17-15-0) last year.

Baylor vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77.0 141.4 70.3 139 145.2 UMKC 64.4 141.4 68.7 139 134.9

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.0 points per game the Bears put up were 8.3 more points than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).

Baylor had a 15-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Baylor vs. UMKC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 UMKC 12-17-0 14-15-0

Baylor vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor UMKC 14-3 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-11 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

