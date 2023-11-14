The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Teague Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games Abilene Christian shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.

The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 101st.

Last year, the Wildcats scored 75 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers allowed.

Abilene Christian had an 11-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian put up 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 64 points per game last year in home games, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).

Abilene Christian made 7.4 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 36.8% when playing on the road.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule